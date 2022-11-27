World

Russia to bar foreigners from using its surrogate mothers

27 November 2022 - 12:25 By Lidia Kelly
Russia will soon adopt a law barring foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers File photo.
Russia will soon adopt a law barring foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers File photo.
Image: 123RF/Prometeus

Russia will soon adopt a law barring foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament said on Sunday, the nation's Mother's Day.

Paid surrogacy is legal in Russia, but the practice has been criticised by religious groups as commercialising the birth of children.

“Everything must be done to protect children by prohibiting foreigners from using the surrogacy service,” Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app. “We will make this decision at the beginning of December.”

He said some 45,000 babies born by surrogate mothers have been taken abroad in the past few years. “Child trafficking is unacceptable,” he added.

CRIME STATS | Kidnapping on the rise countrywide

Kidnappings are increasing in all provinces but Gauteng is leading the pack, accounting for 26 of the 30 police stations with reported cases.
News
4 days ago

Russian lawmakers passed the bill nearly unanimously in its first reading in May. If passed in the final third reading, it will be reviewed by the upper house of parliament and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian government says Russia has forcibly deported more than 12,000 Ukrainian children since invading its neighbour in February, while 440 have died in the war and hundreds are missing.

Russia denies forced deportations, saying the movement of people into Russia from Ukraine has been to protect civilians from Ukrainian soldiers.

Putin met on Friday with a carefully selected group of mothers of Russian soldiers sent to fight in Ukraine telling them their sons had not died in vain.

Reuters

READ MORE

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: No lasting peace if Russia wins, Nato says

Much of Ukraine remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were ...
News
2 days ago

UK foreign minister to pledge further winter support on Ukraine visit

British foreign minister James Cleverly will pledge millions of pounds in further support for Kyiv during a visit to Ukraine to ensure the country ...
News
2 days ago

European parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

The European parliament on Wednesday designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing that its military strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa
  2. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  3. LISTEN | ‘Diabetes made me do it’: woman who said black men were the problem, ... News
  4. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  5. Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK