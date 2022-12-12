World

Three boys die after falling into ice-covered lake in UK

12 December 2022 - 16:33 By Kylie MacLellan, Farouq Suleiman, Alistair Smout and Elizabeth Piper
People walk between trees in freezing temperatures in Sefton Park, Liverpool, UK, on December 12 2022.
People walk between trees in freezing temperatures in Sefton Park, Liverpool, UK, on December 12 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Three young boys died after falling into an ice-covered lake in central England at the weekend, police said on Monday, as Britain faces a cold snap which saw heavy snowfall blanket parts of the country overnight.

The boys — aged eight, 10 and 11 — were pulled from the lake in Solihull in critical condition on Sunday afternoon, along with a six-year-old, and taken to hospital. The six-year-old was in critical condition in hospital, police said.

“The boys' deaths are a tragedy beyond words,” Richard Stanton, from the local fire and rescue service, said at a news conference.

“Yesterday's [Sunday] incident is a stark reminder to us all of the dangers of open water, especially during the winter months.”

Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm on Sunday and local media reported members of the public had entered the water to try to help the boys.

Heavy snow in Britain disrupts travel, National Grid readies two coal plants

Heavy snow blanketed parts of Britain on Monday, disrupting airports, train networks and roads in London, while two coal plants have been put on ...
News
10 hours ago

Richard Harris of West Midlands police said searches would continue until they were certain there was no-one else in the lake after conflicting reports that other children might have fallen in.

One officer was treated for mild hypothermia after trying to save the children but had been released from hospital.

“One of my officers was trying to punch through the ice to rescue the children,” Harris said. “The officers went straight in, without regard for their own safety. They entered the water in just normal trousers and shoes.”

He declined to comment on whether the boys were related.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was “devastating news for the family and friends” of the boys.

“This is a tragic incident,” he said. “The prime minister's thoughts are with them and he thanks the emergency services who are continuing to work and provide support.”

Reuters

MORE:

Rain forecast for most parts of South Africa over the next week

With the exception of parts of the Northern and Western Cape, most parts of the country will experience wet weather for the next seven days, ...
News
11 hours ago

WATCH | More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock

Italy, which has vowed a tough line on immigration, took in more than 500 migrants on Sunday as two charity rescue ships were allowed to dock at ...
News
13 hours ago

Lockerbie bomb maker suspect is in US custody — Scottish prosecutors

A man accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the US, Scottish prosecutors said ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  2. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud South Africa
  4. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  5. WhatsApp matric exam racket exposed in Mpumalanga News

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail