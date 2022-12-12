South Africa

Robbery suspect killed, security guard and bystander wounded in KZN shoot-out

12 December 2022 - 16:28 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
A suspected CIT robber was killed in a shoot-out in Pietermaritzburg on Monday. A security guard and a female bystander were wounded. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A suspected robber was shot dead and a security guard and a bystander were wounded during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in the Pietermaritzburg city centre on Monday. 

A security company's spokesperson said a group of suspects targeted a Fidelity CIT vehicle on Church Street soon after midday and a shoot-out ensued. A security guard and a woman bystander were wounded. 

Mi7 National Group’s Colin David confirmed the incident and said their emergency medical services and armed response units were dispatched. 

According to David, the guard sustained critical wounds and was stabilised before being transported to hospital by Mi7 medics. 

“The woman [bystander] sustained moderate [wounds] in the crossfire and was taken to hospital by another service provider. One suspect was shot dead in the altercation.”

WATCH | Brazen armed robbers hold up Durban crash victims

Onlookers could not believe their eyes when a car stopped next to a crash scene on Berea Road just after 12.15pm on Monday.
News
9 hours ago

It is believed the other suspects fled on foot after the shooting. It was still unclear if anything was stolen and police were investigating, he said.

Police are yet to comment on the incident. 

A private security company said they had noticed a sharp increase in crime, especially in the city centre, over the past few weeks. 

Residents and businesses are urged to be careful over the festive season.

TimesLIVE

