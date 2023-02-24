World

White House on China's ceasefire proposal: respect for Ukraine sovereignty is key

24 February 2023 - 19:55 By Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland
US Park Police patrol Lafayette Square on horseback near the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 23, 2023.
US Park Police patrol Lafayette Square on horseback near the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 23, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

The White House on Friday said the critical element of China's proposal for a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine was support for Ukraine's sovereignty, and called on all nations to respect national sovereignty.

Asked about the plan, released on the first-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said, “The first two lines in that document, really, is where it should have been left, which is respect for national sovereignty.”

Kirby said all nations should respect Ukraine's sovereignty, but declined to characterise the rest of the Chinese plan.

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit ... South Africa
  2. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  3. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa
  4. Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Grave disgrace as Msunduzi municipal workers are photographed sleeping in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses