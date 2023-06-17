World

Earthquakes hit the Philippines, Tonga and France

17 June 2023 - 14:24 By Reuters
Tonga and the Philippines were hit by earthquakes on Saturday, while France suffered a quake on Friday.
Image: 123RF/enterfobay

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Tonga on Saturday, while the Babuyan islands in the northern Philippines suffered a 5.5-magnitude quake, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The two incidents follow a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck France on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The epicentre of the Tonga quake was located about 270km south of the country at a depth of 10km, according to the USGS.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no such threat for the US west coast, British Columbia or Alaska after the earthquake, while Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said the same regarding that country.

The USGS revised an earlier measurement of a 6.5-magnitude earthquake.

The Babuyan islands quake was at a depth of 34km, USGS said, with the Philippines' state seismology agency saying it expected aftershocks but no damage as a result of the offshore incident.

The Southeast Asian nation lies within the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

Meanwhile the epicentre of the quake that hit France was near a commune in the Charente-Maritime region in the west, at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage and the GFZ revised an earlier measurement of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake. 

