World

June was world’s hottest on record: Scientists

07 July 2023 - 07:14 By Julia Payne and Kate Abnett
Last month smashed through the previous temperature record for the month of June, which was in 2019, by a substantial margin. Stock photo.
Last month smashed through the previous temperature record for the month of June, which was in 2019, by a substantial margin. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Last month was the hottest June globally on record, with abnormally high temperatures recorded on both land and sea, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Thursday.

Last month smashed through the previous temperature record for the month of June,  which was in 2019,  by a substantial margin, Copernicus said.

Globally, June was just over 0.5ºC above the average temperature for the same month in 1991-2020, Copernicus said, as climate change pushes global temperatures to new records and short-term weather patterns also drive temperature movements.

Above-average temperatures swept through countries including India, Iran and Canada  while extreme heat in Mexico last month caused more than 100 deaths and Beijing in China  recorded its hottest June day.

Scientists said climate change combined with the emergence this year of the El Nino weather pattern, which warms the surface waters in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, have fuelled recent record-breaking temperatures.

"This record is no surprise and a testament of climate change progressing at a worrying pace," said Joeri Rogelj, professor of climate science at Imperial College London's Grantham Institute.

"As the amplifying El Nino phenomenon develops further over the coming months, it is not unexpected to see more global temperature records broken," he said.

On Tuesday the world recorded its hottest day on record, surpassing a record set a day before on Monday, according to Copernicus data, as North Africa, China and other regions sizzle under heatwaves.

Global sea temperature also rose to a new record for the month of June, with extreme marine heatwaves recorded around Ireland, the UK and the Baltic Sea, Copernicus said. The body's analysis is based on billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations.

Antarctic sea ice fell in June to its lowest extent for the month in the satellite record, at 17% below average, Copernicus said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

South Africa in for a brrr weekend as cold front predicted

Get those extra blankets out — it's going to be a freezing weekend, according to the SA Weather Service.
News
1 day ago

Drought menacing Thailand threatens global supply of sugar, rice

Thailand is preparing contingency plans to deal with a potential drought that could last years and squeeze global supplies of sugar and rice.
News
2 days ago

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

The scented stands of pine trees stretching along France's southwestern Atlantic coastline were reduced to charred stumps and stacks of blackened ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Deploying army to fight the scourge of illegal mining won’t be easy’, says ... South Africa
  2. African migrants forced out of Tunisia as racial tensions rise Africa
  3. Police hunt for suspect after house robbery in Phalaborwa South Africa
  4. June was world’s hottest on record: Scientists World
  5. Joburg, JRA, Vodacom team up to keep traffic lights on during load-shedding South Africa

Latest Videos

Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children