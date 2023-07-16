7.2 quake hits Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued for nearby region

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, leading to a tsunami warning for nearby regions.
USGS revised the magnitude of the earthquake down from an initial reading of 7.4, and it revised the depth of the quake to 32.6km from an initial 9.3km.
The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and regions of the Pacific near to the earthquake.
Reuters
