World

WATCH | Longest python captured in US

18 July 2023 - 09:00 By TIMESLIVE

A Burmese python weighing 56kg and reportedly the longest on record was captured in Florida, US.

Euronews reports that Jake Waleri stumbled upon the snake in the Big Cypress National Preserve at 1am on July 10.

According to reports, the snake weighs 56kg and is 7.7m long.

In the footage, Waleri can be seen pulling the massive python from roadside grass and wrestling with it as the snake tries to strike him.

READ MORE:

How rattlesnakes’ hearts grow fonder when stress hits them

Latest research suggests that snakes can exhibit complex social behaviours
Science
1 week ago

NHLS assures health department there is no shortage of antivenom

The health department says it has been assured by the National Health Laboratory Service that there is no shortage of antivenom and manufacturing and ...
News
3 months ago

Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair

“The weather was horrendous. The pilot had already done well, having to concentrate on foul weather, having a cobra in his aircraft and four ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Malaysia probes disappearance of Myanmar democracy activist and her family World
  2. South Africa's first hotel with robot staff insists it's not for sale after ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Judgement on Dr Nandipha’s application for leave to appeal against ... South Africa
  4. Mandela Day surgery drive gives renewed life to 350 Cape patients South Africa
  5. Boss shocked to see driver as suspect; attacked truckers believed to all be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...