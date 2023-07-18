A Burmese python weighing 56kg and reportedly the longest on record was captured in Florida, US.
Euronews reports that Jake Waleri stumbled upon the snake in the Big Cypress National Preserve at 1am on July 10.
According to reports, the snake weighs 56kg and is 7.7m long.
In the footage, Waleri can be seen pulling the massive python from roadside grass and wrestling with it as the snake tries to strike him.
WATCH | Longest python captured in US
A Burmese python weighing 56kg and reportedly the longest on record was captured in Florida, US.
Euronews reports that Jake Waleri stumbled upon the snake in the Big Cypress National Preserve at 1am on July 10.
According to reports, the snake weighs 56kg and is 7.7m long.
In the footage, Waleri can be seen pulling the massive python from roadside grass and wrestling with it as the snake tries to strike him.
READ MORE:
How rattlesnakes’ hearts grow fonder when stress hits them
NHLS assures health department there is no shortage of antivenom
Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos