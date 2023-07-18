Letters

LETTER | Who is Nelson Mandela today?

When he died, I was eight and it was like losing someone from one’s own family. Such was his magnitude and effect on me. I considered him more like an older grandfather figure to me, says the writer.

18 July 2023 - 08:51
Former president Nelson Mandela.
Former president Nelson Mandela.
Image: Arena Holdings archive

I am writing this letter on the occasion of Mandela's birth anniversary. 

Who is Nelson Mandela today? Or what is Nelson Mandela for us?

For me, he was a man who had the will, soul and passion to break the barriers that obstructed all in their development. 

When he died, I was eight and it was like losing someone from one’s own family. Such was his magnitude and effect on me. I considered him more like an older grandfather figure to me. 

Nelson Mandela wouldn’t be happy to see where we are headed. Constant disruptions in governments, failure to provide adequate resources to people, a war going on, several civil wars, increasing income inequality and the havoc climate change is bringing and pushing more people to the periphery. We are increasingly moving away from each other, becoming ignorant and intolerant of the needs of our fellow beings.

I believe we need to remember Madiba and his calibre and patience is what is required to deal with all. As he said, he climbed just one mountain and when he reached the mountain top, he saw that there were many more to climb. It is our duty to transcend ourselves.

We need to pause for introspection of ourselves, how we conduct ourselves, our relations and wellbeing.   

We need to gauge our mistakes and be coherent. He made me understand that even if we are different, that is what makes us unique. and through the ribbon of uniqueness, we are bound together.

As we celebrate his 105th birth anniversary, I want everyone to remember the vision he had. Not revenge but reconciliation with your fellow beings.

He may not be with us today but he is and shall be the light that guides us in our dark times when all seems lost. He is the star that shines the brightest — the inspiration for me to be a better version of myself.

Abhinav Parewa

New Delhi, India

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our say policy will not be considered.

READ MORE

Two Madiba statues to be unveiled on Mandela Day

Two statues of late former president Nelson Mandela will be unveiled on July 18 in Mthatha, Eastern Cape as part of international Nelson Mandela Day.
News
4 days ago

Essop Pahad: a life dedicated to the struggle

Regarded as one of the SACP’s leading intellectuals, Pahad also became known as Mbeki’s enforcer, S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

‘That we gave Mandela respite from political imprisonment meant more to me than any award’: John McEnroe

Tennis great John McEnroe has reflected on his relationship with former president Nelson Mandela, saying bringing joy to the struggle hero during his ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

What might have been?

In the early 1970s, when Winnie Mandela was banned, few people outside South Africa had heard of her. Those who followed the country’s politics ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

LETTER | Beware the West’s disinformation agenda

Some of the information coming out of Europe serves only to deceive, says the writer.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

LETTER | Putin is heading to Golgotha and SA will be judged

Once the Russian president is gone, there will be a question mark against the Brics ensemble, and in particular against the South African government, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

LETTER | Dear silent Cyril

It seems curious you all blame Andre De Ruyter for what appears to be a failure by the government.
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

LETTER | Investigate Gun Free South Africa

There is no need to recite statistics or quote figures as we live and see violence every day
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LETTER | Who is Nelson Mandela today? Letters
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Nato's long-distance love for Zelensky is telling Insight
  3. PETER BRUCE | How did the ANC skip the wisdom of old age? Opinion
  4. WATCH | ‘We are not criminals’, say zama zamas operating in Angelo Insight
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | It's not enough just to ask: What is to be done? Opinion

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding