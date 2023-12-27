World

Winter smog blankets South Asian capitals of Dhaka, New Delhi

27 December 2023 - 14:34 By Reuters
A man rides a bicycle on a flooded street after rain in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in August 2023. File photo.
Image: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/Reuters

A thick layer of toxic smog wreathed Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Wednesday as the air quality index plummeted into the “hazardous” category, while similar conditions prevailed in New Delhi, the capital of neighbouring India.

The air quality in Dhaka, one of the world's most crowded cities with more than 20-million people, has deteriorated as large projects spring up and fossil fuels get overused, bringing health problems for many.

“We often suffer from asthma, fever and allergies while operating rickshaws,” said Rafiq Mondal, who pulls the traditional two-wheeled vehicles to earn his living. “It is often very painful.”

Images from drones equipped with cameras on Wednesday morning showed smog that put Dhaka in top spot among the world's most polluted cities, with a “hazardous” index level of 325, Swiss group IQAir said.

But conditions improved slightly, with the index dropping to 177, in the “unhealthy” range, by 1.35pm (0735 GMT).

City authorities spray the streets with water to help the dust settle, but residents called for greater efforts.

“The air pollution is taking its toll,” said Wasim Akhter. “With mega projects such as the metro rail overhead, there is a lot of construction material everywhere. Measures must be taken more seriously.”

In a year when smog briefly put Sydney on par with New Delhi, the World Bank has urged Bangladesh to co-ordinate closely with neighbours in South Asia to clean up the air.

Air pollution, often a mix of solid particles, liquid droplets and gases, causes about a fifth of the country's premature deaths each year, it said in a report.

Some areas of Dhaka had levels of fine particulate matter as much as 20 times in excess of World Health Organisation standards, the report added.

In New Delhi, pollution was also high, with an index reading of 378, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, for a rating of “very poor”.

More than 100 flights were delayed and rail services disrupted by an enveloping fog amid temperatures of 11°C, said news agency ANI.

