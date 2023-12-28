World

China's military lashes out at US after breakthrough talks

28 December 2023 - 14:00 By Laurie Chen
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
“The US continues to strengthen its Asia-Pacific deployments, this is full of a Cold War mindset,” the spokesperson, Wu Qian, said on Thursday.
“The US continues to strengthen its Asia-Pacific deployments, this is full of a Cold War mindset,” the spokesperson, Wu Qian, said on Thursday.
Image: REUTERS/Pavel Gerasimov

China's defence ministry lashed out at the US on Thursday, a week after their top military officials resumed high-level talks, criticising its continued meddling in the Asia Pacific region and saying it maintained a “Cold War” mindset.

Both sides had pledged at the talks to work towards restoration of contacts to avert miscalculation and misunderstanding, with the US calling for “more work” to ensure military communications stayed open and reliable.

But a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson took a more hawkish tone at the year's last regular press conference.

“The US continues to strengthen its Asia-Pacific deployments, this is full of a Cold War mindset,” the spokesperson, Wu Qian, said on Thursday.

“Its goal is for its own selfish gains and to maintain its hegemony. Its nature is to stoke confrontation.”

US officials had hoped last week's talks, when top US General Charles Brown and his Chinese counterpart, General Liu Zhenli, held a videoconference in the first such event in more than a year, could bring a broader restoration in military ties.

China says Taiwan is 'hyping up' military threat for electoral gain

China's defence ministry accused Taiwan's government on Thursday of deliberately “hyping up” a military threat from China for electoral gain ahead of ...
News
6 hours ago

Those talks followed a pact in San Francisco last month between the leaders of both countries to resume such ties, which Beijing had snapped after a visit to self-ruled Taiwan in 2022 by Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the House of Representatives.

The video call yielded “positive and constructive outcomes”, Wu said.

But Beijing expected Washington to “take concrete actions on the basis of equality and respect to promote the sound and steady development of China-US military-to-military relationship”, he added, with specifics to be announced later.

MANIPULATING TAIWAN

On Taiwan, set to hold a key presidential election on January 13, Wu accused its government of deliberately “hyping up” a military threat from China for electoral gain.

He warned the US against interfering in Taiwan affairs, including selling arms to the island democracy.

“We firmly oppose any country having official and military contact with Taiwan in any form. The US is manipulating the Taiwan question in various forms, which is a very dangerous gamble,” Wu said.

“We urge the US to stop arming Taiwan under any excuses or by any means,” he added.

Taiwan's defence ministry said this week it was not seeing any signs of large-scale Chinese military activity before the elections but was keeping close watch on China.

Wu also blamed the US for rising tension in the South China Sea, following recent skirmishes between China and the Philippines around the Spratly Islands.

The US has backed Manila in its maritime disputes with China amid a broader strengthening of ties under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos junior

“The US, out of its selfish calculations, has been conniving at, and emboldening the Philippines, attempting to coerce and threaten China,” Wu said.

This week a Philippine military spokesperson rebutted China's accusation that his country was provoking conflict in the region.

On the domestic front, Wu declined to comment on the removal this week of three executives at leading aerospace defence firms from China's top political advisory body.

“I refer you to the competent national authorities,” he said, when asked about the reason behind the removals.

The executives are from:

  • China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), China's main space programme contractor and builder of missile systems;
  • Norinco, a major Chinese defence contractor; and
  • China's largest missile maker, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).

An anti-corruption purge in the top ranks of the People's Liberation Army has implicated former defence minister Li Shangfu, who faces investigation for corrupt military procurement, Reuters has previously reported.

The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force has also been in focus recently after its two most senior leaders were suddenly replaced at the end of July with commanders from outside the force.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Red Sea shipping workarounds add costs, delays for suppliers and retailers

Yemeni Houthis' drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas have upended many retailers' ...
News
3 hours ago

Death toll at Indonesia smelter fire rises to 18, operation halted

The death toll from a fire at an Indonesian nickel smelter has risen to 18 as of Tuesday from 13 on Sunday, local police said, while operations at ...
News
2 days ago

China bans export of rare earth processing tech over national security

China, the world's top processor of rare earths, on Thursday banned the export of technology to extract and separate the strategic metals, in a ...
News
1 week ago

China earthquake: Death toll climbs to 118

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted a remote and mountainous county on the northern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau just before midnight on Monday, ...
News
1 week ago

INSIGHT | Why Indian Ocean could be China's achilles heel in a Taiwan war

Every day, nearly 60 fully loaded very large crude-oil carriers sail between the Persian Gulf and Chinese ports, carrying about half of the oil that ...
News
2 weeks ago

China too 'overwhelmed' to consider invasion, says Taiwan president

China's leadership is too "overwhelmed" with its internal problems to consider an invasion of Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said in an interview ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash South Africa
  5. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...