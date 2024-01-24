The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for take-off over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Boeing was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.
The nose gear mishap on Saturday came amid heightened scrutiny of the aircraft manufacturer by federal regulators following the midair blowout of a fuselage panel that left a gaping hold in an 8-week-old Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet flown by Alaska Airlines.
Nobody was seriously injured in the blowout, but the FAA grounded 171 MAX 9s after the Jan. 5 incident.
The agency has since recommended that airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER jets inspect door plugs on those jets to ensure they are properly secured after some carriers reported loose hardware during inspections of grounded MAX 9 planes.
According to a preliminary FAA notice filed on Monday documenting the 757 nose gear detachment, none of the 184 passengers or six crew members aboard was hurt in the incident, which took place at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The report said the aircraft was lining up and waiting for take-off when the “nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill.”
The plane had been scheduled for a flight to Bogota, Colombia, when the mishap occurred, and a Delta spokesperson said the passengers were put on a replacement flight, according to the New York Times, which broke the story late on Tuesday.
The newspaper said Boeing declined comment and directed questions to the airline. The FAA told the newspaper it was continuing its investigation of the incident.
Reuters
Boeing 757 loses nose wheel while preparing for take-off in Atlanta
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala/ File photo
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for take-off over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Boeing was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.
The nose gear mishap on Saturday came amid heightened scrutiny of the aircraft manufacturer by federal regulators following the midair blowout of a fuselage panel that left a gaping hold in an 8-week-old Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet flown by Alaska Airlines.
Nobody was seriously injured in the blowout, but the FAA grounded 171 MAX 9s after the Jan. 5 incident.
The agency has since recommended that airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER jets inspect door plugs on those jets to ensure they are properly secured after some carriers reported loose hardware during inspections of grounded MAX 9 planes.
According to a preliminary FAA notice filed on Monday documenting the 757 nose gear detachment, none of the 184 passengers or six crew members aboard was hurt in the incident, which took place at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The report said the aircraft was lining up and waiting for take-off when the “nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill.”
The plane had been scheduled for a flight to Bogota, Colombia, when the mishap occurred, and a Delta spokesperson said the passengers were put on a replacement flight, according to the New York Times, which broke the story late on Tuesday.
The newspaper said Boeing declined comment and directed questions to the airline. The FAA told the newspaper it was continuing its investigation of the incident.
Reuters
READ MORE:
US authorities say more Boeing 737 planes should get checks after MAX 9 incident
Fuel leak on Astrobotic's moon lander leaves 'no chance' of soft landing
Alaska Air says loose hardware found on some of its 737 MAX 9 fleet
Oregon schoolteacher finds missing Boeing plane part in backyard trees
Boeing checks hit paperwork snag, US investigators search for missing part
US investigators recover key part from Alaska Airlines 737 MAX jet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos