World

Boeing 757 loses nose wheel while preparing for take-off in Atlanta

24 January 2024 - 07:17 By Steve Gorman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The nose gear mishap on Saturday came amid heightened scrutiny of the aircraft manufacturer by federal regulators following the mid-air blowout of a fuselage panel that left a gaping hold in an 8-week-old Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet flown by Alaska Airlines.
The nose gear mishap on Saturday came amid heightened scrutiny of the aircraft manufacturer by federal regulators following the mid-air blowout of a fuselage panel that left a gaping hold in an 8-week-old Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet flown by Alaska Airlines.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala/ File photo

The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for take-off over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Boeing was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.

The nose gear mishap on Saturday came amid heightened scrutiny of the aircraft manufacturer by federal regulators following the midair blowout of a fuselage panel that left a gaping hold in an 8-week-old Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet flown by Alaska Airlines.

Nobody was seriously injured in the blowout, but the FAA grounded 171 MAX 9s after the Jan. 5 incident.

The agency has since recommended that airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER jets inspect door plugs on those jets to ensure they are properly secured after some carriers reported loose hardware during inspections of grounded MAX 9 planes.

According to a preliminary FAA notice filed on Monday documenting the 757 nose gear detachment, none of the 184 passengers or six crew members aboard was hurt in the incident, which took place at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The report said the aircraft was lining up and waiting for take-off when the “nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill.”

The plane had been scheduled for a flight to Bogota, Colombia, when the mishap occurred, and a Delta spokesperson said the passengers were put on a replacement flight, according to the New York Times, which broke the story late on Tuesday.

The newspaper said Boeing declined comment and directed questions to the airline. The FAA told the newspaper it was continuing its investigation of the incident.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

US authorities say more Boeing 737 planes should get checks after MAX 9 incident

The US Federal Aviation Administration late Sunday recommended airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER jets inspect door plugs to ensure they are ...
News
2 days ago

Fuel leak on Astrobotic's moon lander leaves 'no chance' of soft landing

Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander has “no chance” of a soft landing on the moon after springing a propellant leak in the first few hours of its ...
News
2 weeks ago

Alaska Air says loose hardware found on some of its 737 MAX 9 fleet

Alaska Air said on Monday its technicians found some loose hardware in the door plug area on some of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet.
News
2 weeks ago

Oregon schoolteacher finds missing Boeing plane part in backyard trees

Schoolteacher Bob Sauer says he took a flashlight to his tree-filled backyard on Sunday evening on the small chance he might find a plane part that ...
News
2 weeks ago

Boeing checks hit paperwork snag, US investigators search for missing part

Safety checks on some Boeing jets hit a snag over paperwork on Sunday as US authorities searched for a missing panel that blew off a new Boeing 737 ...
News
2 weeks ago

US investigators recover key part from Alaska Airlines 737 MAX jet

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said late on Sunday the "key missing component" from the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet involved in an ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  2. SA’s inmates achieve a high 92.3% matric pass rate South Africa
  3. 'Mugger' pepper-sprayed by hikers falls to his death on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. Woman dies after being attacked by her own dogs South Africa
  5. Dispute over dockets in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...