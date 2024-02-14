World

Rising long-term sickness threatens UK economic recovery prospects

14 February 2024 - 10:15 By Suban Abdulla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The problem is a worry for the Bank of England. Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues have expressed concern about the level of worker inactivity as they assess inflation risks.
The problem is a worry for the Bank of England. Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues have expressed concern about the level of worker inactivity as they assess inflation risks.
Image: 123RF/everydayplus

Britain's long-term illness problem is worse than previously thought, aggravating the shortage of workers, adding to risks of higher inflation and making it harder for the government to speed up the slow economy.

Official data showed on Tuesday that an estimated 2.8-million people aged 16-64 were neither working nor seeking work due to long-term sickness during the three months to December.

This equates to 6.6% of the working-age population. That would represent the highest ratio on record although comparisons are hindered by changes in the way the Office for National Statistics produces its figures.

"The number of long-term sick is continuing to increase, suggesting this is a more stubborn issue," economists at Nomura bank said.

The problem is a worry for the Bank of England. Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues have expressed concern about the level of worker inactivity as they assess inflation risks.

Tuesday's data showed regular wages grew at the slowest pace in over a year. But at 6.2% it remains too high to allow the BoE to move quickly towards cutting interest rates, even with the economy expected to have gone into recession late last year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, facing a national election expected later in 2024, has pledged billions of pounds to tackle the rising levels of inactivity among working-age people.

Analysts linked Tuesday's high figures to the after-effects of the COVID pandemic and long waiting times in the National Health Service (NHS).

"(BoE) policy makers will be particularly concerned about long-term sickness rising to a record 2.8 million – a trend that, unless addressed, will put a brake on Britain’s jobs recovery, put pressure on the public finances and NHS," economists at the Resolution Foundation think tank said.

After long-term sickness, being a student and looking after loved ones were the most common reasons for inactivity in the workplace between October and December.

In July, the ONS said long-term sickness was driven by people citing "depression, bad nerves and anxiety" and those suffering with other health conditions, which included COVID.

Worsening long-term sickness has added around £16bn (R384bn) in annual borrowing by the government, according to Britain's official budget forecasters.

In the current financial year, the government is expected to borrow about 124 billion pounds in total.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said the situation threatened to aggravate inequalities between lower and higher-income households, at a time when many employers are crying out for staff.

"This rise in worklessness has happened despite still over 900,000 vacancies in the economy and rising salaries," Wilson said.

"Weaknesses in our labour market will continue to hold back economic growth and widen social and economic inequalities." Reuters

READ MORE:

20-somethings in UK face exorbitant housing costs, weakening job prospects and heavy load of debt

Youngest workers in UK face a bleak economic future
World
6 months ago

Stress and trauma for caregivers of cancer survivors

Cancer does not just affect those who have to battle the illness but has been shown to take a toll on the loved ones who have to help them.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Sunak delays UK petrol, diesel car ban by five years

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watered down Britain's plans to tackle climate change on Wednesday, saying he would delay a ban on sales of new petrol ...
Motoring
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who hired hitman to kill two relatives gets 30 years in jail South Africa
  2. Eskom senior technician in court on fraud and corruption charges South Africa
  3. 'Connected Wealth' is a winning approach for SA's Top Private Bank South Africa
  4. CCTV cameras, upgraded car plates and more to combat crime in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Mooifontein cemetery in spotlight as ‘video’ of squatters at gravesite emerges South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so