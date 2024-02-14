When you think about business travel, you might think of typical locations like London or New York City or Dubai. But here is a unique idea to explore: Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa.
That is the favourite haunt of celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson.
Samuelsson first shot to fame as executive chef of New York City staple Aquavit and now heads a family of restaurants that includes Red Rooster Harlem.
He recently launched the restaurant Marcus Addis in the land of his birth.
Samuelsson shares how to spend a few unforgettable days in the country.
Touring Addis Ababa with star chef Marcus Samuelsson
From the Met Gala to Meskel Square, see the top 10 ways to spend a few unforgettable days in the lauded chef's home country
WHAT I LOVE MOST
Addis Ababa is such a vibrant city day and night. You can see the city is on a journey. You’re constantly being pulled between past, present and future. I specially love the balance between modern and traditional in the city’s style, architecture, music and more. You see historic marketplaces next to new skyscrapers.
There are so many young, local talents invested in the future of Addis who play off of the balance of new and old to create beautiful crafts. One of my favourite fashion designers, Mahlet Afework, has a shop called Mafi Mafi (Guinea Conakry Street and Jomo Kenyatta Avenue) where her designs are elevating the Ethiopian fashion industry by blending traditional prints with modern style.
WHERE TO STAY
I like to stay at the Hyatt Regency (Meskel Square) because it’s clean and consistent. It’s close to everything going on in Meskel Square and, of course, my restaurant.
BEST PLACE FOR TEAM MEETINGS
I always meet with the team at Marcus Addis. We’re a new restaurant and spending time in our space is important at the beginning so we can get to know each other and our environment. I believe the best hospitality starts internally, and that means creating a positive and warm working environment.
It’s also a great place to meet so we can be in and out of the kitchen trying new dishes for our menu. The amazing view doesn’t hurt. We’re on the 47th floor of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia headquarters tower (Ras Desta Damtew Street).
TOURIST TRAP THAT'S WORTH IT
The National Palace (Yohanis Street) is a significant cultural institution that is definitely worth the trip. My wife and I hope to bring our children with us to Ethiopia soon, and we’ll definitely take them to Unity Park on the National Palace compound, which has a great zoo.
One of my favourite spots is the Addis Skatepark (Woreda 3 Youth Centre), where the Ethiopian Girl Skaters meet every Saturday morning to show off their skills. If you’re looking for a scenic day trip, the Wenchi Crater Lake (also Lake Wonchi), which used to be an active volcano, is another beautiful place to experience nature.
IDEAL COFFEE SPOT
Ethiopia is said to be the birthplace of coffee so experiencing the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony is a cultural must in Addis. Slowing down and experiencing the process from roasting to grinding to ultimately drinking is different from how we all tend to grab a cup to take on the go for the caffeine kick.
Tomoca Coffee (Seychelles Street), Hadero Coffee (Salite Mehret Road), and Dukamo Coffee (Mafi City Centre Mall, Cameroon Street) all have delicious, high-quality coffee.
FAVOURITE AREA TO SHOP
Shiro Meda is one of the best markets to explore and to see the process of creating hand-woven cotton clothes for women. We often don’t get to see the craftspeople behind the clothing we wear so I think it’s an enlightening shopping experience.
CAN'T MISS TREATS
Tej is Ethiopian honey wine. There’s a spot called Yod Abyssinia (Bole Medhaniyalem area) where you can enjoy tej alongside a great local meal and traditional dancing.
Another indulgence is a spa treatment at Kuriftu Entoto Resort and Spa (Entoto Park). It has beautiful mountain views so it’s a relaxing experience surrounded by nature.
BEST DINNER SPLURGE
The Oriental (Meskel Square) is a delicious Thai fusion restaurant. It has a beautiful view of the square and is a great special occasion spot. Then I like to head to the Black Rose Lounge (Africa Avenue) to keep the night going. They have a huge cocktail list, amazing music and a consistently lively atmosphere.
FAVOURITE SOUVENIR
I always like to go to Merkato (Dubai Tera building, Addis Ketema district), which is the largest open air marketplace, on my last day to get inspiration for my New York restaurant, Hav & Mar. It draws a lot of inspiration from my Ethiopian roots.
I always end up filling my suitcase, but the two staples are coffee beans and spice blends for friends, family and my pantry back home.
BEST MEMORY
Opening our restaurant was an incredibly special experience for me and my wife. Our families came in from the surrounding villages to be with us for the opening celebration. It has been such a long time in the making. To be there with the team and the community, taking it all in, was pretty surreal.
