Stress and trauma for caregivers of cancer survivors

Cancer does not just affect those who have to battle the illness, it has been shown to take a toll on the loved ones who have to help them

26 September 2023 - 18:35 By Thango Ntwasa
Studies suggest women are more likely to take on caregiver duties, which add on to their stressors.
Image: David Pereiras

While surviving cancer can leave patients with a lot of trauma, they are not alone in their struggle. Caregivers or loved ones can also be left with scars when learning of someone's diagnosis or even dealing with their passing.

This can be seen in the case of Zoleka Mandela, whose long battle with cancer took a toll on her and leaves a burden on her children, family and friends after her passing on Monday.

However, surviving cancer does not always equal a happy ending. This was noted by Cure, who focuses on the issues of cancer patients and investigates the trauma experienced by caregivers in these environments.

In one particular case, Colleen Wright, whose husband had throat cancer, struggled with mood swings, refusal of patient support services and the repercussions of eating and talking through a tube when his treatment ended.

Five things to know about Zoleka Mandela

From dealing with grief through fashion to her miracle baby, here are quick facts about the late author and activist.
6 hours ago

Clinical psychologist Allison Applebaum says that those offering care to survivors who don't receive the help they need can become fragile during the survival stages. This is made worse by their inability to process what they're feeling, leading to heightened anxiety or trauma.

Cancer.org revealed that a study looked into the homes of teenagers diagnosed with cancer and how one in five families they investigated saw a parent experience post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The American Psychology Association also found that women are more susceptible to suffering from these stressors as they are most likely to take on the role of caregivers when their loved ones fall ill. They also assert that there have been cases where caregivers have had to shoulder verbal abuse from loved ones who are not well.

While a lot more research is still going into the issues faced by caregivers, Cancer.Net suggests the following tips to keep your mental health in check:

  • Get help: explore new ways to provide care and seek help from others. This can mean hiring people to care for the person with cancer or to help you with chores, errands or childcare. Family, friends, and members of religious and community groups are often willing to assist. Accept their help and give them specific tasks. Consider making a list of family, friends, neighbours, and local organisations who can help and what tasks they are available to do. 
  • Make time for yourself and other relationships: spending time doing something you enjoy can give you a much-needed break. Taking breaks can help you continue to be an effective caregiver. Also, spend time with other people who are important to you. Those supportive relationships are important for your own health and well-being.
  • Explore options for financial assistance: out-of-pocket costs such as parking, transportation and food can add up for a caregiver. If managing costs becomes stressful, you can seek financial counseling. Find out if the centre or hospital where the person with cancer is receiving treatment provides this service. Some cancer foundations also provide financial aid.
  • Be kind and patient with yourself: many caregivers experience occasional bouts of anger or frustration. And then they feel guilty for having these feelings. Try to find positive ways to cope with these difficult feelings. This could include talking with supportive friends, exercising or journaling.
  • Take care of your body: exercise, eat healthy foods, stay hydrated and get enough sleep. Also, re-evaluate your own health. The stress of caregiving can lead some people to develop or increase unhealthy habits, such as smoking, drinking too much alcohol, or using prescription medicine improperly. If you cannot make healthy changes on your own, seek professional help.

