At the upcoming Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting in Guyana, the US will push for more support for a security mission to Haiti, State Department official Brian Nichols said on Friday.
Nichols added that US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield would “reiterate the urgency of establishing a credible and inclusive path towards elections” in Haiti. Kenya has offered to lead the mission, though it has faced roadblocks in court.
Thomas-Greenfield will also meet Guayanese President Irfaan Ali during her visit, Nichols said in a post on social media network X.
Reuters
US to rally support for Haiti mission at CARICOM summit, State Dept official says
Image: REUTERS/Sabrina Valle
Reuters
