Vatican rejects gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy in new document

10 April 2024 - 10:00 By lvise Armellini
The declaration by the Vatican says 'any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception'. File photo.
The declaration by the Vatican says 'any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception'. File photo.
The Vatican on Monday reaffirmed its opposition to gender-affirming surgery, "gender theory" and surrogate parenthood, drawing criticism from advocates for LGBTQI+ Catholics.

The declaration by the Vatican's doctrinal office (DDF) comes four months after another document in which it supported blessings for same-sex couples, triggering fierce conservative pushback, especially in Africa.

The 20-page text called gender theory "extremely dangerous" and accused it of trying "to deny the greatest possible difference that exists between living beings: sexual difference".

The Vatican also said via the head of the DDF, cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, that it opposed the anti-LGBTQI+ laws enforced by a number of countries with the support of local Catholic groups.

Monday's declaration said having a child via surrogacy violates the dignity of both the surrogate mother and the child, and recalled that Pope Francis in January called it "despicable" and urged a global ban.

Pope says Africans are 'special case' when it comes to LGBTQ+ blessings

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Monday he is confident critics of his decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples will eventually ...
News
2 months ago

Surrogacy is regulated and widespread in the US and Canada, but illegal in many other countries, and is one way for infertile and same-sex couples to have a child.

There is no suggestion the new text, called "Dignitas infinita" (Infinite dignity) and describing what the Church perceives as threats to human dignity, was prepared in direct response to the rows over same-sex blessings.

It has been five years in the making and has undergone extensive revisions over the period.

Pope Francis approved it last month after requesting it also mention "poverty, the situation of migrants, violence against women, human trafficking, war, and other themes", Fernandez said.'

On gender theory, it said "desiring a personal self-determination ... amounts to a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God, entering into competition with the true God of love revealed to us in the Gospel".

The declaration said "any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception".

It acknowledged the possibility of surgery to resolve "genital abnormalities", but stressed "such a medical procedure would not constitute a sex change in the sense intended here".

Pope says LGBTQ+ blessings are for individuals, not approval of unions

Pope Francis on Friday defended a Vatican document on blessings for same-sex couples but said they were not an approval of a lifestyle the Church ...
News
2 months ago

New Ways Ministry, an advocacy group for LGBTQI+ Catholics, criticised Monday's document, saying its "outdated theology" would contribute to continued discrimination against non-heterosexual people.

"The Vatican is again supporting and propagating ideas that lead to real physical harm to transgender, nonbinary and other LGBTQI+ people," said Francis DeBernardo, the group's executive director.

The Vatican has, nevertheless, tried to reach out to transgender people, who have been cleared by the DDF to be baptised and serve as godparents, and have been among invitees to the Vatican.

Fernandez, a liberal theologian and friend of the pope, a fellow Argentine, defended Francis' right to update Church positions in line with the times, noting how in the past it had gone from supporting to condemning slavery.

"It seems Pope Francis cannot say anything different from what has been said before, as if the teachings of the church had been permanently set by previous popes," the cardinal said.

Monday's declaration doubled down on the Vatican's standing condemnation of abortion, euthanasia and the death penalty.

It also mentioned sexual abuse as a threat to human dignity, calling it "widespread in society", including within the Catholic Church, as well as cyberbullying and other forms of online abuse.

