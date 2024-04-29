World

Greece convicts six and clears 15 over deadly blaze, victims' families protest

29 April 2024 - 13:44 By Renee Maltezou
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A total of 104 people were killed in the fire in the seaside town of Mati in July 2018, many of them as the tried to escape through a maze of streets.
A total of 104 people were killed in the fire in the seaside town of Mati in July 2018, many of them as the tried to escape through a maze of streets.
Image: REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man was convicted of involuntary arson on Monday for his role in Greece's deadliest wildfire in memory, and five former fire officials found guilty of misdemeanours linked to their response to the 2018 blaze, judicial sources said.

As the court announced the convictions — and the acquittal of 15 others including regional governors on the misdemeanour charges including involuntary manslaughter — relatives of the victims shouted “shame”, one of their lawyers said

Family members burst into tears after the acquittals, and some said the sentences for the misdemeanours — which all had jail terms but with the alternative of a fine — were too lenient, a spokesperson for the relatives told Reuters.

A total of 104 people were killed in the fire in the seaside town of Mati in July 2018, many of them as the tried to escape through a maze of streets.

Survivors accused authorities at the time of failing to co-ordinate rescue operations and reacting too slowly.

The government and local authorities dismissed the accusations, blamed arsonists and said high winds and fierce flames had meant there was no time for co-ordinated action.

The five former fire officials were found guilty of misdemeanour charges including involuntary manslaughter, according to state TV ERT and the Athens News Agency.

They were each sentenced to up to five years in prison with the alternative of a roughly 40,000-euro ($42,900) fine, lawyer Alexandros Papasteriopoulos said.

The 15 acquitted officials had been charged with similar misdemeanours. Greek law bars the publication of their names.

One Greek man was sentenced to three years for the misdemeanour of involuntary arson, also with the alternative of a fine.

All defendants on Monday had denied any wrongdoing.

Mati, a heavily wooded area overlooking the sea east of Athens, was popular with pensioners and children at summer camps.

Countries on the Mediterranean have suffered a series of devastating wildfires in recent years amid hotter and drier weather that scientists have linked to climate change.

Relatives plan to appeal against the court ruling, Yannis Karagkounis, a lawyer representing the family of one of the victims told Reuters

“We are saddened by the outcome but we won't stop fighting,” he added.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hit by floods and fires, a Greek villager has lost hope

In the small village of Sesklo in central Greece, 46-year old Vasilis Tsiamitas has felt the extremes of both freak weather phenomena this summer, ...
News
5 months ago

Europe’s firefighters call for reinforcements as wildfires worsen

As Europe's firefighters get back to normal duties after another devastating wildfire season, union leaders say investment in extra staff and ...
News
5 months ago

Greece battles Europe's deadliest fire of the summer for 10th day

Hundreds of Greek firefighters were battling a huge blaze on Monday that has killed at least 20 people over the past 10 days, Europe's deadliest ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' ... South Africa
  2. Hunt for owner of Joburg warehouse after minerals worth R15m found South Africa
  3. Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects South Africa
  4. Travellers at Cape Town International Airport could be affected by e-hailing ... South Africa
  5. Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi