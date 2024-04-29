World

Container ship reportedly targeted with missiles near Yemen's Mokha, Ambrey says

29 April 2024 - 13:34 By Nayera Abdallah and Jana Choukeir
Iran-backed Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza. File photo.
Image: @indiannavy via X/Handout via REUTERS

A Malta-flagged container ship was reportedly targeted with three missiles while on route from Djibouti to the Saudi city of Jeddah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it was informed by the Company Security Officer of an explosion in proximity to a merchant vessel.

UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew were safe and authorities are investigating the incident.

Iran-backed Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Ambrey assessed that the vessel was targeted due to its listed operator’s ongoing trade with Israel, it said in an advisory note.

Ambrey and UKMTO received a report of the incident 54 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Mokha.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around Southern Africa.

The US and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.

Reuters

