World

Prince Harry due in London, then Nigeria with Meghan

29 April 2024 - 10:50 By Michael Holden
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Prince Harry during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, on September 9 2023.
Prince Harry during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, on September 9 2023.
Image: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Prince Harry will return to Britain to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games in May before joining his wife Meghan on a visit to Nigeria, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, lives in the US with Meghan and their two children after he gave up working as a member of the royal family in 2020.

He has only returned to Britain on a few occasions since his departure from royal life, arriving for major events such as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 and his father's coronation in May 2023.

His spokesperson said Harry would attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8 to celebrate the Invictus Games, the international sporting event he founded for military personnel wounded in action.

Harry served as a military helicopter pilot in Afghanistan and Invictus organisers said the service was designed to mark “a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport”.

It will include readings by Harry and British actor Damian Lewis. Wounded veterans and members of the Invictus community will also attend.

Harry will then be joined in Nigeria by Meghan, a former American actress known as the Duchess of Sussex. Harry's spokesperson said the couple had been invited by the country's chief of defence staff, its highest ranking military official.

No further details were given about the trip.

Harry was last seen in Britain in February this year for a brief meeting with his father after the monarch announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The palace said on Friday Charles would return to public duties after he made good progress with treatment and recuperation. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Prince Harry says travel industry must do more for local communities

He highlights the issue at the Travalyst AGM, his scheme to help travellers cut their carbon emissions and prevent over-tourism.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

King Charles, Prince Harry, politicians offer support to Kate after cancer announcement

Britain's King Charles, Prince Harry and political leaders offered support to Kate, Princess of Wales, after she said tests following abdominal ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

UK royal Kate 'enormously touched' by support after cancer announcement

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William have been "enormously touched" by the messages of support received since she ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery

Britain's King Charles is "frustrated" by the pace of his recuperation from cancer, his nephew Peter Phillips said on Sunday, becoming the first ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' ... South Africa
  2. Hunt for owner of Joburg warehouse after minerals worth R15m found South Africa
  3. Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects South Africa
  4. Travellers at Cape Town International Airport could be affected by e-hailing ... South Africa
  5. Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi