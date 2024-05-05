Asia
Living the high life, and catching some rugby, in visa-free Hong Kong
A carefully curated visit to this 'towering monument to excess' takes in the finest dining, museums, views and 'the biggest party in rugby'
05 May 2024 - 00:00
Twenty eight years have passed since my last visit to Hong Kong. Back then, monsoon season brought capricious breezes and low-hanging cloud, making the approach into the now-closed Kai Tak Airport more daring. The captain aborted last minute as the roar of the 747's engines spooling back to life preceded a tummy-turning ascent over the rooftops of Kowloon...
