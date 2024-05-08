World

Malaysia eyes 'orangutan diplomacy' with nations that import palm oil

08 May 2024 - 12:00 By Rozanna Latiff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil after Indonesia, has said the law is discriminatory and aimed at protecting the EU's oilseeds market.
Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil after Indonesia, has said the law is discriminatory and aimed at protecting the EU's oilseeds market.
Image: REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Malaysia plans to introduce “orangutan diplomacy” in its relations with major palm oil-importing countries, offering the animals as trading gifts in an effort to allay concerns about the environmental effects of growing the commodity.

The plan, likened to China's “panda diplomacy” by the commodities minister, comes after the European Union approved a ban last year on imports of commodities linked to deforestation, which could hurt palm oil, used in everything from lipstick to pizza.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil after Indonesia, has said the law is discriminatory and aimed at protecting the EU's oilseeds market.

As part of a diplomatic strategy, Malaysia will offer gifts of orangutans to trading partners, particularly major importers such as the EU, India and China, Plantations and Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said.

“This will prove to the global community that Malaysia is committed to biodiversity conservation,” Johari said on social media platform X late on Tuesday.

“Malaysia cannot take a defensive approach to the issue of palm oil,” he added.

“Instead we need to show the countries of the world that Malaysia is a sustainable oil palm producer and is committed to protecting forests and environmental sustainability.”

No further details of the plan were immediately available.

On its website, conservation group WWF says the species, distinguished by its red fur, and a name that means “man of the forest” in Malay, is critically endangered, with a population of less than 105,000 on the island of Borneo.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  2. DA seeks to allow importation of cheap used cars news
  3. Mbalula says R350 SRD grant will be converted to basic income grant Politics
  4. IN PICS | ‘We’re trying to save as many people as we can’: developer helping ... South Africa
  5. Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele