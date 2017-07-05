Politics

Watch: A state security blunder? 'We knew chaos would erupt in Vuwani before it happened' - Mahlobo

05 July 2017 - 08:20 By Timeslive

State security knew that chaos would erupt Vuwani a year before more than 24 schools burnt down.

This is according to member of the subcommittee on peace and stability on the ANC national executive committee David Mahlobo, who revealed it in a media briefing at the ANC national policy conference in Nasrec in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

Mahlobo was giving feedback after resolutions were taken in the commissions and accepted by plenary.

The situation in Vuwani became volatile following the demarcation of the areas into a new municipality.

Read the full story on BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

Mayor De Lille retreats from Hout Bay warzone after police warning

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille wants residents of Imizamo Yethu to elect a delegation to meet her before she addresses the entire community‚ ...
Politics
1 day ago

Fewer protests in 2016‚ but they were more violent

If it seemed like service delivery protests were much more violent last year‚ that's because they were.Figures released by local government data and ...
News
5 months ago

South Africans amp up violence to get politicians to act on grievances

Protest action in South Africa becomes violent nearly nine out of ten times. This is a sharp increase and a trend that has been on the rise for a ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Computers stolen during burglary at Hawks HQ Politics
  2. SABC holds thumbs for R1-billion government rescue Politics
  3. South Africa’s problems lie in political negligence, not its Constitution Politics
  4. Military veterans push for standalone ministry Politics
  5. Calls for ANC integrity committee to be given more powers Politics

Latest Videos

Mahlobo: 'Intelligence knew about Vuwani unrest a year before it happened'
Tuesday's top quotes from the ANC policy discussions