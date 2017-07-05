Watch: A state security blunder? 'We knew chaos would erupt in Vuwani before it happened' - Mahlobo

State security knew that chaos would erupt Vuwani a year before more than 24 schools burnt down.

This is according to member of the subcommittee on peace and stability on the ANC national executive committee David Mahlobo, who revealed it in a media briefing at the ANC national policy conference in Nasrec in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

Mahlobo was giving feedback after resolutions were taken in the commissions and accepted by plenary.

The situation in Vuwani became volatile following the demarcation of the areas into a new municipality.

