Politics

IN FULL: ICC rules that SA violated obligation to arrest al Bashir

06 July 2017 - 16:40 By Reuters
Judge Cuno Tarfusser (C), judge Chang-ho Chung (R) and judge Marc Perrin de Brichambautat (L) issue a ruling on South Africa's failure to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.
Judge Cuno Tarfusser (C), judge Chang-ho Chung (R) and judge Marc Perrin de Brichambautat (L) issue a ruling on South Africa's failure to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.
Image: REUTERS/Evert Elzinga/Pool

South Africa violated its obligations to the International Criminal Court by failing to arrest Sudan's President Hassan al-Bashir when he visited in 2015, the court's judges said in a ruling on Thursday.

However, the war crimes court judges declined to refer South Africa to the U.N. Security Council over the matter.

ICC rules SA had a duty to arrest Bashir

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ruled that South Africa violated its agreement with the war crimes court by failing to arrest Sudanese ...
Politics
2 hours ago

They said South African courts had already censured the government for its failure in Bashir's case and presiding judge Cuno Tarfusser, reading a summary of the ruling, said a referral to the U.N. or the court's own governing body was "not an effective way to obtain cooperation."

Bashir, who came to power in Sudan in a 1989 Islamist and military-backed coup, was charged with genocide and crimes against humanity in 2008 over the deaths and persecution of ethnic groups in the Darfur province between 2003 and 2008.

He denies the charges and continues to travel abroad.

Though Sudan is not a member of the ICC, the court has jurisdiction there due to a 2005 U.N. Security Council resolution that referred the conflict to the Hague court.

The judges said both South Africa and Sudan have an obligation to arrest Bashir and hand him over to The Hague for trial.

Most read

  1. IN FULL: ICC rules that SA violated obligation to arrest al Bashir Politics
  2. Tshwane will not be directly employing outsourced security guards Politics
  3. Malema in court for land invasion comments Politics
  4. Malema slams waste of time‚ money after 'land grab' case adjourned Politics
  5. BREAKING:ICC rules SA had a duty to arrest Bashir Politics

Latest Videos

Malema: 'They’re saying the cake is too big‚ we can loot together.'
Malema: ’We need to share the land and wealth.’