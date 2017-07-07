Ex-South African’s petition calls for UK parliament to debate Bell Pottinger

A British citizen who grew up in South Africa wants his petition to have a UK parliamentary inquiry into Bell Pottinger's “white monopoly capital” campaign to be debated there.

Petitions by UK citizens garnering 10,000 signatories are debated by the House of Commons‚ but only if they are on the petitions that meet a certain criteria and are on the website attached to the UK parliament.

"Only petitions created on the petition.parliament.uk website will be considered by the petitions committee for debate in the House of Commons" a spokesman for the House of Commons told Timeslive. The spokesman said: "When you start a petition‚ before it becomes live it is checked by House of Commons staff to make sure that it meets the standards."