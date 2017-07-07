Heads roll at UK firm over Gupta PR account

UK public relations firm Bell Pottinger has fired a lead partner, and suspended another and two employees, in the wake of accusations that it contributed to campaigns to stir up racial division in South Africa through its work for Gupta-owned Oakbay Capital.

This follows an inquiry into the allegations by International law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, which was called in by Bell Pottinger to review its Oakbay account.

Bell Pottinger announced three months ago that it would stop working for Oakbay Capital following a competitive bid process.

"When we terminated our work with Oakbay, we said we were doing so because of increasingly strong social media attacks on our staff and our business from South Africa, and that we regarded the criticisms of what our team had done as unfair.