Sisulu starts bid to lead ruling ANC

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu accepted the nomination of some African National Congress (ANC) branches to lead the ruling party, she told local media.

Sisulu, a veteran cabinet minister and a member of a family that along with the Mandelas were among the most prominent in the struggle against apartheid, joins a crowded race to succeed scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader in December.

At least six branches of the ANC have nominated Sisulu as leader and she has publicly accepted, the state broadcaster SABC reported.