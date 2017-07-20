Opposition leader Mmusi Maimane is continuing to capitalise on the wave of scandals sweeping the ruling ANC‚ using every opportunity to bolster the DA’s prospects in the 2019 general elections.

Maimane‚ who was introduced as the next president of South Africa to hundreds of DA supporters painting Church Square in Pretoria blue‚ said his party was preparing for the funeral of the ANC in 2019.

He led a march to the Treasury offices on the square to call for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to step down.

Maimane said they started at the local government level with coalitions that deliver for the people‚ saying it was time to intensify the fight.

“After we take Zuma out on August 8‚ we will carry on because 2019 is coming where we will see a new government‚ a government that will take South Africa forward‚” he said.

August 8 has been set for the vote on the motion of no confidence against a besieged President Jacob Zuma after the constitutional court ruled that speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete had a prerogative to decide whether the voting should be done in secret or openly.

“They must go because in 2019 there will be a coalition government that will take South Africa forward…we are not finished‚ we begin here at Treasury‚ we will continue in the streets‚ we will continue in communities. On August 8 let us meet in parliament in Cape Town where we vote against Jacob Zuma‚” he said.

He called on South Africans to march with him to a better South Africa‚ saying the nation should not fool itself that change would come through black‚ green and gold (ANC colours) but that change will come through the DA.

“I am tired. Enough is enough. We must stand up together South Africa. Our future is at stake. We want a new beginning‚ we must start afresh‚ we must realise that there will come a day where we will have a post-ANC South Africa‚” Maimane charged.

He said Zuma had managed to plant “Father Christmas” Gigaba at the Treasury‚ which he said was the country’s “ATM”‚ and that the Gupta family was licking their fingers as Christmas had come early. “Zuma has managed to send Junior Jacob‚ I told you about Junior Jacob when he was at home affairs‚ I told you about Junior Jacob when he was at state enterprises. Today he has arrived at the Treasury‚” he said.

He said that Gigaba must go with the rest of the ANC because South Africans wanted a finance minister who would ensure resources were used for the people.

“Times are tough for our people; they are getting harder…if you have a leadership that is deployed from Saxonwold we will end up in a situation that is worse than now. We need change and we need it urgently‚” he said.

