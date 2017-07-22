Ramaphosa spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa has died

Spokesperson for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ronnie Mamoepa, passed away on Saturday night, the presidency confirmed.

Mamoepa (56), a former political prisoner and member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, died at a hospital in Pretoria after battling complications arising from a stroke he suffered last month.

"This is a great loss to me personally, to the presidency and government at large," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

"However, our thoughts are firstly and foremost with Ronnie's wife, Audrey, his children and his siblings. I offer my sincere condolences to Ronnie's relatives, friends, comrades and colleagues who have suffered the loss of someone who was much loved and respected across our country and beyond. We shall miss him greatly."