Chiefs beat Stormers to join Lions, Crusaders and Hurricanes in Super Rugby semi-finals

The Chiefs eliminated the Stormers from Super Rugby for a second year running, but this time it went down to the wire and required a late try to settle the matter.

Chiefs wing Shaun Stevenson dotted down in the 76th minute after a patient Chiefs build-up and a lovely, wafted pass from flyhalf Aaron Cruden, to put daylight between the sides with seconds on the clock.

The home team couldn't break the resolute Chiefs defense in the final, agonizing three minutes and slumped to a 17-11 loss against a team that has only lost two games all year.

The Stormers are a much-improved side from last year but they are still short of the top tier in the competition.

But there was no shame in this defeat, unlike last year’s 60-21 drubbing at the same stage.