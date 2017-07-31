'Indians who own shops don't pay our people' - Malema's racial remarks condemned

Economic Freedom Fighters commander-in-chief Julius Malema has set the cat among the pigeons with his comments about Indians in KwaZulu-Natal during his party's 4th anniversary celebrations in Durban on Saturday.

Speaking at the EFF celebrations at Curries Fountain‚ Malema said some Indians treated Africans as sub-humans and paid them a pittance. He claimed that the success of Indian businesses in the province was based on their strategies of exploitation and monopolisation of the economy.

"They are ill-treating our people. They are worse than Afrikaners were. This is not an anti-Indian statement‚ it's the truth. Indians who own shops don't pay our people‚ but they give them food parcels."