State capture: NPA could have stopped Guptas 12 years ago, but didn’t bother

The Guptas' alleged capture of swathes of the South African state and suborning of state institutions could have been stopped 12 years ago if the National Prosecuting Authority had prosecuted a R120-million tax and customs fraud case linked to the family.

The NPA now says it cannot explain why such a prosecution was not mounted - because the file has been destroyed.

In 2001 Gupta-owned Sahara Computers and another company, Trump Technology - allegedly a front for Sahara - were investigated by the NPA's Directorate for Special Operations (the Scorpions) for exchange-control contraventions, fraudulent VAT claims and customs fraud committed between at least 1999 and 2001.

There appear to have been two investigations that were conflated into a single docket overseen by the Scorpions. The investigation was apparently concluded in 2003 but the NPA declined to prosecute only in 2005.

The rise of Sahara Computers was a critical factor in the growth of the Gupta empire. It led to the emergence of Oakbay, the vehicle at the centre of many state capture reports today.

Trump Technology, the sole supplier to Sahara at the time, was owned by Johannesburg businessman Herbert Chalupsky, who refused to talk to The Times. Company records show that Atul Gupta and his wife, Chetali, were the directors of Sahara Computers at the time.