"Zuma‚ his cabinet and his cronies have forfeited any right to hold any office‚ as the evidence mounts daily of their crimes which have plunged the country into by far the biggest crisis since the end of apartheid. Their record is outrageous. Our view has become more and more vindicated‚ as new evidence appears in the emails‚ that several large multinational corporations - Bell Pottinger‚ McKinsey and Company‚ KPMG and two German giants - have been accused of collusion with Gupta companies in their corrupt deals‚ and more names are likely to follow‚" said Vavi.

He also urged South African Communist Party members who are also ANC MPs to also stick to their word by calling for those who are guilty to be dealt with‚ including the resignation of Zuma. He said if the SACP doesn't vote against Zuma‚ "these will be seen as empty rhetoric if their members in Parliament and government vote against the motion of no confidence".

Vavi‚ who was fired from the Congress of South African Trade Unions in March 2015 as the secretary general‚ for gross misconduct and for failure to perform his duties including boycotting the federation’s central executive committee meetings‚ said Saftu was concerned that many of those most vocal in the #Zumamustfall campaign "fail to see this wider picture and thus foster the illusion that if Zuma and the Guptas are prosecuted and punished" the country will be able to return to a "normal‚ law-abiding and constitutional but still capitalist society".