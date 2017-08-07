The ANC caucus has called a three-line whip - a strict instruction for members to attend and vote - as it prepares to present a united front in the first ever motion of no confidence to be conducted via secret ballot in Parliament.

This follows the announcement by speaker Baleka Mbete that Parliament will conduct the latest attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma from office by secret ballot.

Following a Constitutional Court ruling that the decision on whether to hold a secret ballot or not rested squarely on the shoulders of the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Mbete took 46 days to apply her mind.

In announcing her decision during a media conference‚ Mbete said she believed a secret ballot was "in the best interests of our country" and would put "the resilience of the democratic institution to the test".