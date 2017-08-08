The Cape Town CBD has been split down the middle. ANC supporters chanting President Jacob Zuma’s praises started marching from the Grand Parade. At the same time opposition parties‚ who marched from Keizersgracht Street‚ are calling for his downfall.

The two groups are set to march Parliament. However officials have fenced off the area directly outside the gates of Parliament to separate the two groups. Hundreds of police officers have been deployed to the streets of the Mother City. The ANC supporters‚ dressed the party's colours‚ sang: "Voetsek man‚ f*k*f man‚ leave Msholozi alone.''