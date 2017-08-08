Self-taught artist Polly Mohube wants Jacob Zuma to be removed as president because he has failed to create jobs for the youth.

Mohube is part of about 1‚000 people who marched to the Union Buildings on Tuesday in support of a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

The unemployed 32-year-old accuses Zuma of enriching himself and those with close ties to the ANC.

The Tshwane resident came out to voice his dissatisfaction with Zuma but to also make an honest income by selling ink stamps.

"I studied fitting and turning‚ I have a qualification but I can't get a job. Zuma is a criminal but he holds the highest job in the country‚ why?

"We are unemployed. We can't get into university because of expensive fees‚" said Mohube.

The EFF supporter charges R5 a stamp. Today's sales were above R800 by midday‚ the highest he has made this month.

He started his stamp business this May and does not regret the decision.

"I started making these stamps out of boredom. The little I make assists with groceries at home. It's not a lot of money but it helps‚" he said.

MPs are expected to vote in a motion of no confidence in Zuma in Cape Town.

Several demonstrations were held around the country by citizens calling for Zuma's resignation.

Opposition have put several motions against Zuma without success. The Nkandla saga‚ his relationship with the Gupta family and the recent cabinet reshuffle are some of the issues that have influenced many to believe that Zuma is no longer fit to be a South African president.