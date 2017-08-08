Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says she believes there is a 30% chance the motion of no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma will succeed.

Madonsela‚ who was a guest speaker at a women’s business breakfast in Durban on Tuesday‚ said: “I give the success of the ballot 30% and failure 70%."

Speaking at the FNB Business Women's Breakfast‚ in association with East Coast Radio‚ Madonsela said: "There are several reasons. Politically the secret ballot is a democratic process. People are lying when they say it’s an infringement of democracy. The architecture of our democracy is the entire constitution.”

Madonsela did not mention the ballot during her address‚ but touched on it when prompted afterwards.