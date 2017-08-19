“This seems to be due to the diplomatic impasse over the assault charges against Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe. Now‚ it seems that tensions between Zimbabwe and South Africa are mounting‚ leading to airlines being grounded‚” the DA’s Alf Lees said.

He added that as SAA fell within his mandate‚ Gigaba must “urgently and publically address these concerning incidents and confirm that the SAA passengers and crew in Zimbabwe are safe and are being properly cared for”.

“The silence from our government on the Grace Mugabe matter has been deafening.

“The reality is that the South African government has completely mishandled this situation‚ which is now affecting the operations of the national airline‚” Lees charged.

“Minister Gigaba has a duty to urgently see that the operations of the already desperately compromised SAA are allowed to continue without hindrance‚” he added.