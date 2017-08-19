President Jacob Zuma should take a leaf out of former higher education and training deputy minister Mduduzi Manana's book and resign.

This is according to SA Communist Party deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila‚ who was addressing an SACP 96th anniversary celebration in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

He thanked Manana for being "courageous" and putting the country first by resigning.

"We want to thank him for taking this courageous step to step aside‚ rather than to continue to contaminate the important office that he occupies on behalf of our people. How we wish the one who accepted his resignation‚ President Jacob Zuma‚ could do the same‚" said Mapaila to loud applause.