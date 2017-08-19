Zuma can learn from Manana: SACP
President Jacob Zuma should take a leaf out of former higher education and training deputy minister Mduduzi Manana's book and resign.
This is according to SA Communist Party deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila‚ who was addressing an SACP 96th anniversary celebration in Khayelitsha on Saturday.
He thanked Manana for being "courageous" and putting the country first by resigning.
"We want to thank him for taking this courageous step to step aside‚ rather than to continue to contaminate the important office that he occupies on behalf of our people. How we wish the one who accepted his resignation‚ President Jacob Zuma‚ could do the same‚" said Mapaila to loud applause.
He commended Manana for setting a good example.
"Today we got a message that comrade Mdu Manana has resigned as deputy mnister of higher education and training after beating up girls in a nightclub. We want to thank as the SACP that comrade Mdu has taken this decision and respected our country‚ South Africa.
"He respected our government. He respected our organisations that fought for freedom and the rights of women. We want to say thank you very much to comrade Mduduzi Manana for setting such a great example. Comrade Mdu comes from a very important family in our liberation struggle. His mother is a member of parliament. She's a revolutionary in her own right. I can imagine the pain she has been going through after what Mdu has done‚" said Mapaila.
President Zuma on Saturday said he accepted Manana's resignation.
“The President has thanked Mr Manana for his contribution to the work of government during his term of office‚” said a statement from the presidency.
Mapaila also called for greater unity in the tripartite alliance. He said even Zuma's successor won't be given a "blank cheque" when the ANC elects a new leader in December.
