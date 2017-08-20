Politics

DA calls for probe into government’s role in Grace Mugabe’s ‘escape’

20 August 2017 - 12:42 By Timeslive
Grace Mugabe
Grace Mugabe
Image: Katherine Muick

The Democratic Alliance said on Sunday it would demand an immediate Parliamentary inquiry into the government’s complicity in allowing Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe to “flee the country in the dead of night to avoid criminal prosecution”.

“The inquiry should call on the ministers of Police‚ International Relations and Cooperation‚ and Defence and Military Veterans to account for their failures‚” said DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

“It is simply inexplicable how this has happened again. It illustrates how unrepentant the ANC government is and‚ following its complicity in allowing Sudanese president Omar al Bashir to escape an international arrest warrant‚ shows that the ANC government will continue to do exactly what it wants to protect their dodgy friends‚” Steenhuisen asserted.

He added that the government had no more legitimacy in the arena of international diplomacy and displayed a total disregard for the rule of law.

“Indeed‚ the ANC has turned South Africa into a playground for the political elite and their criminal associates to act with impunity.

“The DA in Parliament will never allow this state of affairs to continue and will demand a thorough inquiry into this latest and predictable failure by the Executive. The ANC is content to sell South Africa to the highest bidder‚ but they must be reminded that Parliament is neither captured nor for sale‚” Steenhuisen said.

“The ANC can no longer be trusted to govern. South Africans have had enough. This is why the motion to usher in new elections should be supported. We cannot afford another two years of the ANC's disastrous term‚” he added.

READ MORE

Grace Mugabe returns to Zimbabwe: report

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe, accused of assault in South Africa where she has asked for diplomatic immunity, returned home from a visit there ...
News
3 hours ago

Hotel waitress loses baby after Grace Mugabe's hotel rampage

Robert jnr pushes pregnant employee as he flees mom's fury
News
13 hours ago

Grace's latest antics may well be a step too far

When Grace Mugabe entered politics in July 2014 and took over as head of the Zanu-PF Women's League, her rise was dismissed as a fluke.
News
13 hours ago

First Lady, Grace Mugabe 'was ready to murder'

Mugabe victim tells how she was dragged by her hair, whipped
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. One of Manana's alleged victims doubtful justice will be served Politics
  2. Stalwarts urge ANC supporters to fight for values that Kathrada stood for Politics
  3. DA calls for probe into government’s role in Grace Mugabe’s ‘escape’ Politics
  4. ANC Women’s League slammed for applying double standards Politics
  5. Gigaba must publically address SAA's grounding in Zimbabwe: DA Politics

Latest Videos

5 times Grace Mugabe lost the plot: first lady of violence?
'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
X