Civil rights watchdog AfriForum warned on Sunday that the granting of diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe by the South African government is not the end of the matter and that the fight for justice would continue.

Grace‚ who is accused of assaulting a woman‚ Gabriella Engels‚ and hotel staff in Sandton‚ Johannesburg. last week‚ flew back to Zimbabwe with her husband‚ President Robert Mugabe‚ in the early hours of Sunday‚ according to reports from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

The couple were greeted by a delegation of government ministers when they arrived at Harare International Airport aboard an Air Zimbabwe aircraft‚ the state broadcaster said.