Politics

Not the end of the matter for Grace Mugabe‚ Afriforum warns

20 August 2017 - 14:57 By Timeslive
President Robert Mugabe and his second wife, Grace. File photo
President Robert Mugabe and his second wife, Grace. File photo

Civil rights watchdog AfriForum warned on Sunday that the granting of diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe by the South African government is not the end of the matter and that the fight for justice would continue.

Grace‚ who is accused of assaulting a woman‚ Gabriella Engels‚ and hotel staff in Sandton‚ Johannesburg. last week‚ flew back to Zimbabwe with her husband‚ President Robert Mugabe‚ in the early hours of Sunday‚ according to reports from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

The couple were greeted by a delegation of government ministers when they arrived at Harare International Airport aboard an Air Zimbabwe aircraft‚ the state broadcaster said.

DA calls for probe into government’s role in Grace Mugabe’s ‘escape’

The Democratic Alliance said on Sunday it would demand an immediate Parliamentary inquiry into the government’s complicity in allowing Zimbabwean ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Their departure followed high-level discussions in South Africa to grant the Zimbwean first lady diplomatic immunity after her alleged hotel rampage.

Engels‚ who was allegedly struck with an electrical extension cord‚ laid assault charges against her. AfriForum‚ which is assisting Engels in the case‚ said on Sunday that the last word in the matter had not been spoken.

“Mrs Mugabe’s departure to Zimbabwe and the granting of diplomatic immunity by the South African government to her is however not the end of the matter‚” said Willie Spies‚ AfriForum’s legal representative.

Grace Mugabe returns to Zimbabwe: report

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe, accused of assault in South Africa where she has asked for diplomatic immunity, returned home from a visit there ...
News
5 hours ago

He said that AfriForum had already given notice on Friday that the organisation would assist Engels in bringing a review application in order to set aside the decision to grant diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe. “If the review application is successful (and there are very good grounds to believe that such an application will indeed be successful) the doors will be open for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute Mrs Mugabe.

“If the NPA refuses to prosecute‚ AfriForum’s private prosecuting unit‚ under the leadership of Adv. Gerrie Nel‚ is ready to go ahead with private prosecution on behalf of Miss Engels. Whether Mrs Mugabe is in South Africa or not and although diplomatic immunity has been granted to her‚ the last word has not been spoken regarding this matter‚” said Kallie Kriel‚ CEO of AfriForum.

“The fight for justice for Zimbabwe and for Miss Engels will therefore go ahead until it is won‚” added Spies.

Most read

  1. Not the end of the matter for Grace Mugabe‚ Afriforum warns Politics
  2. ANC Premier League’s support waning ahead of December conference Politics
  3. One of Manana's alleged victims doubtful justice will be served Politics
  4. Stalwarts urge ANC supporters to fight for values that Kathrada stood for Politics
  5. DA calls for probe into government’s role in Grace Mugabe’s ‘escape’ Politics

Latest Videos

5 times Grace Mugabe lost the plot: first lady of violence?
'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
X