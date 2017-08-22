Trade union federation Cosatu has called on three ministers it described as “incompetent” to follow the example set by deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana and resign.

National spokesman Sizwe Pamla said the federation welcomed Manana’s resignation‚ after reportedly being given an ultimatum by President Jacob Zuma.

“We hope that the president can also exact the same pressure to other incompetent and failing ministers in his cabinet‚” he said in a statement.

“We would like to see Ministers like Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Faith Muthambi and Bathabile Dlamini also being held accountable for their failures.”

Zuma‚ he added‚ “needs to step down and such a decision will be very helpful to the country and its economy.”

Cosatu said there was mounting concern over a cult-like political system in the country where power lay in Zuma’s hands.

“As long as someone is in (the) good books with him‚ they can get away with anything. We cannot afford to have selective accountability and selective outrage.”

The federation said the departure of Manana would send a strong message to men‚ especially those in power‚ to treat women with respect.