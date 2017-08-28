Hanekom will explain why ANC shouldn't fire him as disciplinary chair
ANC MP Derek Hanekom said on Monday afternoon he would submit his letter to the ANC‚ explaining why he should not be sacked as the chairperson of the party's national disciplinary committee. His response was expected on Monday.
He is in hot water with the ANC after tweeting against Jacob Zuma‚ just before the parliamentary vote of no confidence in the president. The night before the vote he tweeted‚ "Dispel this notion of ‘voting with the Opposition. We must vote against state capture‚ massive looting and corruption. Vote for change."
The letter telling him of his possible axing — signed by party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and widely circulated on social media — gave him 10 days to explain why he should not be removed as chairperson of the committee.
Hanekom will not give interviews on the disciplinary matter‚ saying only it is an internal issue.
He did however‚ tweet that his letter would be submitted on Monday.
Despite scrutiny of his tweets‚ he spent the weekend tweeting support for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and criticising state capture.
Ramaphosa is running for ANC president which will be decided at December's ANC elective conference.
Hanekom retweeted comments from Ramaphosa's speech in Limpopo given on Sunday.
"#Ramaphosa: We must get rid of corruption‚ particularly in state owned enterprises‚ those engaging in corruption‚ your days are numbered."
He also warned of state capture on twitter.
Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza was removed from her position as chairwoman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration. Khoza had vocally criticised the ANC and Zuma.
