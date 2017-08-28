ANC MP Derek Hanekom said on Monday afternoon he would submit his letter to the ANC‚ explaining why he should not be sacked as the chairperson of the party's national disciplinary committee. His response was expected on Monday.

He is in hot water with the ANC after tweeting against Jacob Zuma‚ just before the parliamentary vote of no confidence in the president. The night before the vote he tweeted‚ "Dispel this notion of ‘voting with the Opposition. We must vote against state capture‚ massive looting and corruption. Vote for change."

The letter telling him of his possible axing — signed by party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and widely circulated on social media — gave him 10 days to explain why he should not be removed as chairperson of the committee.