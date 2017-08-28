Politics

Hanekom will explain why ANC shouldn't fire him as disciplinary chair

28 August 2017 - 18:33 By Katharine Child
ANC disciplinary committee chairman Derek Hanekom.
ANC disciplinary committee chairman Derek Hanekom.
Image: Gallo images

ANC MP Derek Hanekom said on Monday afternoon he would submit his letter to the ANC‚ explaining why he should not be sacked as the chairperson of the party's national disciplinary committee. His response was expected on Monday.

He is in hot water with the ANC after tweeting against Jacob Zuma‚ just before the parliamentary vote of no confidence in the president. The night before the vote he tweeted‚ "Dispel this notion of ‘voting with the Opposition. We must vote against state capture‚ massive looting and corruption. Vote for change."

The letter telling him of his possible axing — signed by party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and widely circulated on social media — gave him 10 days to explain why he should not be removed as chairperson of the committee.

Guptas now feeling the heat

Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe has described an attack by President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in ...
Ideas
3 hours ago

Hanekom will not give interviews on the disciplinary matter‚ saying only it is an internal issue.

He did however‚ tweet that his letter would be submitted on Monday.

Despite scrutiny of his tweets‚ he spent the weekend tweeting support for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and criticising state capture.

Ramaphosa is running for ANC president which will be decided at December's ANC elective conference.

Hanekom retweeted comments from Ramaphosa's speech in Limpopo given on Sunday.

Pravin Gordhan calls on lawyers over Duduzane Zuma letter

Pravin Gordhan‚ the former finance minister now serving as an ANC MP‚ said on Monday he has referred the open letter written by President Jacob ...
Politics
4 hours ago

"#Ramaphosa: We must get rid of corruption‚ particularly in state owned enterprises‚ those engaging in corruption‚ your days are numbered."

He also warned of state capture on twitter.

Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza was removed from her position as chairwoman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration. Khoza had vocally criticised the ANC and Zuma.

 

Most read

  1. Duduzane's open letter ‘bizarre’ and ‘strange’‚ say civic organisations Politics
  2. Gordhan should tell Duduzane to go to court Politics
  3. Hanekom will explain why ANC shouldn't fire him as disciplinary chair Politics
  4. Pravin Gordhan calls on lawyers over Duduzane Zuma letter Politics
  5. ANC virtual battle: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams vs Songezo Mjongile Politics

Latest Videos

Burnt tyres, looted shops: Kleinmond protesters vandalize town
BLF members arrested after racism protest at Durban school
X