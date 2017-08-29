An investigation into a lavish birthday party for the DA’s Western Cape leader has claimed another victim.

Lennit Max‚ who chaired the provincial legislature conduct committee probing housing MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s party‚ quit his post shortly after the registrar of members’ interests at the legislature‚ Romeo Maasdorp‚ also resigned.

Maasdorp was in charge of the Madikizela probe because the case involves his alleged failure to declare that a contractor who does business with his department paid for a R3‚000 birthday cake.

Max’s resignation follows a clash with DA chief whip Mark Wiley during the first sitting of the committee‚ when Maasdorp recommended an investigation into the MEC’s failure to declare the cake.