The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has slammed the emergence of churches that use religion for corrupt purposes and make congregants eat snakes‚ hair and drink petrol‚ among other things‚ for "spiritual benefits".

The council’s leadership was speaking in Johannesburg on Tuesday at the launch of the National Convention of South Africa (NCSA)‚ a forum to discuss solutions to the country’s problems‚ including state capture.

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana‚ SACC general secretary‚ took aim at churches that take advantage of the masses.