SACC slams churches that use gimmicks to take advantage of congregants
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has slammed the emergence of churches that use religion for corrupt purposes and make congregants eat snakes‚ hair and drink petrol‚ among other things‚ for "spiritual benefits".
The council’s leadership was speaking in Johannesburg on Tuesday at the launch of the National Convention of South Africa (NCSA)‚ a forum to discuss solutions to the country’s problems‚ including state capture.
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana‚ SACC general secretary‚ took aim at churches that take advantage of the masses.
"South Africa has seen the emergence of unacceptable gimmicks practised by presumed religious practitioners who take advantage of the emotional and spiritual vulnerability especially of poor communities; and some who make money from the sale of religious ‘spiritual benefits’‚ as has been established by the recent investigation by CRL Rights Commission‚" said Mpumlwana.
According to him‚ this relates to the “woundedness” of society where the Christian faith among the poor in particular‚ is abused for corrupt purposes.
He said that these are kinds of conduct that should be considered "un-South African as they bring the country into disrepute and undermine the national project of a just society as the Constitution prescribes in the Preamble and in the Bill of Rights".
Mpumlwana said that faith leaders and society made the mistake of thinking that politicians were the sole custodians of what was right.
"We made the mistake after 1994‚ of leaving the matter of public values to the politicians. At the very least‚ we believe‚ religious institutions together with civil society must help inform Public Values and Standards for the sustenance of a healthy society‚" said Mpumlwana.
He also spoke against the victimisation of professionals for political reasons.
"Mr (Sihle) Zikalala‚ KZN ANC leader referred to Advocate [Tembeka] Ngcukayithobi as an enemy lawyer. It is that very attitude and mindset that led to the brutal killing of Lawyer Griffiths Mxenge. Lawyers are professionals who serve all clients as they come‚" he said.
