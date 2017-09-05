Hawks admit probe into Outa charges
The Hawks have confirmed that they are investigating Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former communications and now Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi after allegations of treason, fraud and corruption were levelled at them by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.
The charges were brought by Outa in July following revelations in leaked Gupta e-mails.
Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi would not give the details of the investigation, saying it is among the "140-plus" cases being looked into by Hawks investigators.
"[Included in the] investigations are the dossiers we have received from Outa," Mulaudzi told The Times.
Outa COO Ben Theron said the organisation was relieved that the Hawks had acknowledged receipt of its complaint and was taking it seriously.
Earlier Mulaudzi had told EWN: "They [Outa] have given us many documents. These documents were directed and delivered at the office of the acting national head and they have been given to the anti-commercial crime [unit]."
The charges against Zwane relate to his alleged role in helping the Gupta family to acquire the Optimum Coal Mine and allegedly misappropriate money from the Free State Vrede Dairy Farm to fund their niece's Sun City wedding.
Outa has laid similar charges against Public Enterprises director-general Richard Seleke, who the Sunday Times revealed had communicated with the Guptas using an anonymous e-mail address.
