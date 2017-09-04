Hawks looks into OUTA dossiers against Zwane‚ Muthambi
The Hawks have confirmed they are investigating mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former communications minister Faith Muthambi after allegations of treason‚ fraud and corruption were levelled against them by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
The charges were brought by Outa in July following revelations contained in leaked emails on the Gupta family.
However Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi would not be drawn on the details of the investigation‚ saying the investigation is part of the “140 plus” cases currently being looked at by Hawks investigators.
“It is against our policy to talk about cases that are ongoing. The fact of the matter is that we have about 140 plus cases that we are investigating and part of those investigations are the same dossiers that we have received from OUTA however we are not going to drill into the specifics of the cases themselves‚ as there are still investigations outstanding‚” Mulaudzi told The Times.
Outa Chief Operating Officer Ben Theron said the organisation was very relieved that at long last the Hawks had acknowledged receipt of the complaint and are taking it seriously. It was lodged in July.
“We hope the process will go speedily and we as OUTA will always be on hand to give more information as needed to fast-track the investigation.”
Earlier Mulaudzi had told EWN: "They [OUTA] have given us many documents. These documents were directed and delivered at the office of the acting national head and they have been given to anti-commercial crime [unit]."
Theron‚ on behalf of Outa‚ filed an affidavit with police in July asking for Mineral Resources Minister Zwane to be investigated on charges of high treason‚ extortion‚ corruption‚ fraud and theft.
The charges relate to Zwane's alleged role in helping the embattled Gupta family‚ to among other things‚ acquire the Optimum Coal Mine and allegedly steal money from the Free State Vrede Dairy Farm to fund their niece's Sun City wedding TimesLIVE previously reported.
Outa argued the offences fall within the ambit of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Outa recently also laid treason charges charges against former communications minister Faith Muthambi.
The organisation alleged that Muthambi‚ now the Minister of Public Service and Administration‚ is involved in state capture and has been “captured” by the Guptas. Her transgressions are so serious that this merits treason charges‚” it stated.
Leaked Gupta emails revealed how Muthambi also shared confidential Cabinet documents with Gupta-owned Sahara Computers executive‚ Ashu Chawla.
Outa has also laid similar charges against Public Enterprises Director General Richard Seleke‚ whom the Sunday Times revealed had communicated with the Gupta family using an anonymous email address.
