The Hawks have confirmed they are investigating mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former communications minister Faith Muthambi after allegations of treason‚ fraud and corruption were levelled against them by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

The charges were brought by Outa in July following revelations contained in leaked emails on the Gupta family.

However Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi would not be drawn on the details of the investigation‚ saying the investigation is part of the “140 plus” cases currently being looked at by Hawks investigators.

“It is against our policy to talk about cases that are ongoing. The fact of the matter is that we have about 140 plus cases that we are investigating and part of those investigations are the same dossiers that we have received from OUTA however we are not going to drill into the specifics of the cases themselves‚ as there are still investigations outstanding‚” Mulaudzi told The Times.