Mbete could have done more to institute proceedings on Nkandla: counsel

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete could have "done more" to institute proceedings to see whether President Jacob Zuma should have been impeached following Zuma's use of state funds for his private Nkandla home.

This was an admission of her advocate Hamilton Maenetje SC in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ United Democratic Movement (UDM)‚ Congress of the People (Cope) and the Democratic Alliance on Tuesday asked the Constitutional Court to force Parliament to set up a committee that will interrogate whether Zuma lied to Parliament about Nkandla and whether he needs to be impeached.

The parties argued that the Speaker failed to uphold her "constitutional mandate" to hold Zuma accountable‚ after the court ruled last year that he had failed to uphold the Constitution following his failure to implement the Public Protector’s report in 2014.