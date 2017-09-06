Hardly hours had passed following Sindiso Magaqa’s last breath and EFF leader Julius Malema and the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal were already at each others’ throats over the latter’s attendance of the funeral.

It all started on Monday night when Malema tweeted: “My brother and friend #SindisoMagaqa is no more‚ may his soul Rest in Peace. We will always miss you fearless economic freedom fighter.”

His tweet‚ with an accompanying picture of him dancing with Magaqa and several other ANCYL leaders of yesteryear‚ received 550 responses‚ thousands of likes and retweets.

However‚ among those who responded was KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL secretary‚ Thanduxolo Sabelo who sarcastically tweeted: “He was indeed a fearless economic freedom fighter. Do attend the funeral.”

While Malema did not responded instantly‚ he sent a stinging statement on Tuesday and said that when Magaqa was shot on July 13 and admitted to the hospital‚ he spoke to the former ANCYL secretary-general's wife and monitored his well-being.

“To do all this‚ I never called or waited for anyone's permission; I did it because Magaqa was my brother‚” he said.