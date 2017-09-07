Durban's Addington Hospital is 'depressing' and critically short-staffed

Dr Noxolo Mbadi cut an exhausted figure as she stood in the paediatric unit‚ struggling to hold back tears as she laid bare details of critical staff and equipment shortages at the public hospital.

“We need eight doctors to render services to the people. We simply do not have enough‚” Mbadi said.

"We have had only four medical officers since April … that is why two doctors are saying that have had enough and are going to resign. They are overwhelmed and they are exhausted."

She was speaking to members of parliament's select committee on social services during an oversight visit to Addington Hospital on Thursday. The committee was in KwaZulu-Natal this week to conduct oversight visits at various departmental projects and facilities.